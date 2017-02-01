MX1 makes it easy to manage, deliver and monetize content from its MX1 360 cloud-based service platform for Israel Premier Football League

SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that MXI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, is providing the Israel Premier Football League (IPFL) with its end-to-end MX1 360 service for live editing of sports content.

MX1 360 is providing the IPFL with a sophisticated, yet simple-to-use, cloud-based media asset management solution, with fast turnaround for live highlights production of multiple weekend games. All content, highlights and metadata are archived and can be repurposed at a later point to enable additional monetization opportunities. This makes it easy for the IPFL to deliver high-level highlights of its football matches with data and statistical information, which increases viewer engagement.

"In today's fast-paced sports environment, having an advanced and user-friendly tool for live event editing is essential," said Gil Halevi, Head of Digital at IPFL. "MX1 360 gives us full control over sports content, in real time, allowing us to manage our broadcast partners and their access to the different content we produce quickly and effortlessly. In the future, we look forward to leveraging the flexibility of MX1's service and expanding our content highlights into the OTT and online realm."

"Sports organizations need an easy to use content management solution that's capable of meeting the rapid and demanding workflows of the live sports environment," said Elad Manishviz, CMO and CBO of sports and events at MX1. "With MX1 360, the IPFL is well-equipped to provide highlights of multiple games, on-the-go, for delivery over traditional broadcast or OTT networks. We're excited to collaborate with Israel's top football organization."

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government). It provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions, and businesses worldwide. SES's portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, and O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.Further information available at: www.ses.com

About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG), is a leading global media services provider. The world's first media globalizer works with leading media businesses to transform content into the ultimate viewer experience for a global audience. With more entertainment, more innovation and more impact, MX1 offers a full range of content management, delivery and value-added digital media services.

Every day, MX1 distributes more than 2,500 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, delivers syndicated content to more than 120 leading subscription VOD platforms, delivers over 8,000 hours of online video streaming and delivers more than 500 hours of premium sports and live events. The new company has 16 offices worldwide and operates six global state-of-the-art media centres, enabling customers to reach billions of people around the world.

To find out more, visit http://www.mx1.com and Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

