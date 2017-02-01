'2017 Best in KLAS'--Sectra is Rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Large Hospital/IDN PACS by US Healthcare Providers

Linköping, Sweden and Shelton, CT, Feb. 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra(STO: SECT B) announces that for the fourth consecutive year in the US, Sectra PACS has been named 'Best in KLAS' for PACS (Large Hospital/IDN) category. The award reflects Sectra's ongoing commitment and focus on the happiness of its customers.

Sectra PACS was first installed in 1993 and, today, manages over 75 million annual radiology and pathology examinations worldwide and is an integral part of Sectra's Enterprise Image Management solution.

"To maintain Sectra PACS as 'Best in KLAS' for four straight years demonstrates the consistency of what we do and the strength of our products and people. Our recent success is most definitely attributable to this prestigious distinction," says Mikael Anden, president of Sectra North America.

The awards are presented in the "2017 Best in KLAS: Software and Services" report by the research firm with the same name.

Meet Sectra at HIMSS and ECR 2017

Sectra's Enterprise Image Management solution, including Sectra PACS, will be showcased at the HIMSS and ECR trade shows. Visit us at booth #714 at HIMSS and at booth #411 at ECR to learn more about our solutions.

Book a meeting at HIMSS: www.sectra.com/himss

Book a meeting at ECR: www.sectra.com/ecr

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit www.KLASresearch.com .

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/2017-best-in-klas-sectra-is-rated--1-in-customer-satisfaction-for-large-hospital-idn-pacs-by-us-heal,c2177771

The following files are available for download: