Espoo, Finland, 2017-02-01 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 February 2017, AT 10.00



SRV's REDI Living Lab wins third prize in housing market Best Innovation of 2016 competition



SRV's REDI Living Lab, located in Suvilahti, Helsinki, has won third prize at the Asuntomarkkinat 2017 event in the housing market's Best Innovation of 2016 competition.



"REDI Living Lab is the presentation facility of the REDI project, implemented by SRV at Kalasatama in Helsinki, and also a modern housing sales office located right next to the construction site. In the Living Lab, visitors can get to know in a unique way the Kalasatama area, REDI's services and two test apartments of Majakka, which will be the first of the REDI tower buildings to open," says SRV's Antero Nuutinen, Senior Vice President, Housing in Finland.



The competition jury, consisting of representatives from Tekes - the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation Tekes, the construction industry magazine Rakennuslehti and the Finnish Housing Communications Centre, selected from the ten projects that entered the competition three finalists, which were presented at the Asuntomarkkinat 2017 event in Helsinki on 31 January. SRV entered REDI Living Lab into the competition due to the facility's unique character.



"As a construction project, REDI is so exceptional that it cannot be communicated using traditional means alone. Living in the REDI complex will be a holistic experience, the sum of many unique factors. The Living Lab also offers a foretaste of what living up high will be like at REDI. We are not building merely a shopping centre and new towers; we are creating a completely new kind of service culture for housing and living. REDI is a complex that is best presented in a presentation facility built especially for it," continues Nuutinen.



REDI Living Lab opened its doors in January 2016. During its first year in operation, the facility has been visited by a total of nearly 5,000 people. In additional to housing sales events, the Living Lab has served as a venue for SRV client and stakeholder events as well as training courses. As its name suggests, development work also takes places in the Living Lab. Those who have reserved a REDI apartment are closely involved in planning the services of their future homes, which include, for example, common club premises and a lobby service familiar from the tower buildings of major cities. In addition to REDI, the Living Lab also presents the history and future of Kalasatama. On Helsinki Day, for example, the facility was visited by more than 700 people interested in the area. Those considering living in the REDI towers can also view, with the aid of a virtual reality headset, what different apartments and the interior design options of their new home would look like.



REDI Living Lab will have an open doors event on Tuesday, 6 February, 2-6 p.m. You are most welcome to visit. You can also agree on some other time by contacting the housing sales team directly. The housing sales team's contact information can be found on the www.redi.fi website.



Further information:



Antero Nuutinen, Senior Vice President, Housing in Finland, SRV, tel. +358 40 531 4918, antero.nuutinen@srv.fi Heli Pulkkinen, Communications Specialist, REDI by SRV, tel. +358 50 411 0787, heli.pulkkinen@srv.fi



You can also acquaint yourself with REDI Living Lab via this video:



https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B29NzRLLka5hblFnRVV1UF9kRTQ/view?usp=sharing



Photos of REDI Living Lab can be downloaded from the image bank intended for the media on SRV's website:



http://srv.kuvapankki.info/welcome.php'sNickname=26b3d1c321c062bda1428f92661e497 d&cat=10000183



www.srv.fi



www.redi.fi



You can also find us in the social media:



Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram



REDI in brief



REDI, implemented by SRV at Kalasatama, Helsinki, will comprise the inner city's largest shopping and experience centre as well as eight tower buildings. Below the centre will be a 2,000-space parking facility, usable by both the towers' residents and the shopping centre's customers. Construction work at REDI, Finland's largest urban construction project, was launched in spring 2015 and is expected to continue until 2023.



The REDI shopping centre will open in autumn 2018 and Majakka, the first of the tower buildings to be completed, will receive its first residents in late 2018/early 2019. The remaining tower buildings will be completed in stages by 2023.