Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-02-01 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 18.0 million in January 2017, and increased by 10.5% compared to January 2016.



In January 2017 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 6.0% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 10.3% and in Estonia increased by 29.6%.



Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 183 stores covering an area of 83.6 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 5.9% during the year.



Shares of Apranga are listed on Baltic equity list on Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. Majority shareholder of Apranga Group is concern MG Baltic.



Rimantas Perveneckas Apranga Group Director General +370 5 2390801