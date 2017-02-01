NNIT A/S: New Cloud Removes Barriers for Life Sciences

Press release

New Cloud Removes Barriers for Life Sciences

New hybrid cloud solution helps life science companies implement their cloud strategies in compliance with latest regulatory requirements.

Copenhagen, February 1, 2017 - The new Enterprise Hybrid Cloud for life sciences is launched by NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy for the pharmaceutical industry. The enterprise hybrid cloud gives life science companies the opportunity to scale the use of the platform.

This service enables life science companies to comply with regulatory requirements when deploying workloads in Public Cloud (Based on Microsoft Azure) and Private Cloud (NNIT Datacenter) to be combined and connected in a Hybrid Cloud. The platform is qualified in compliance with regulatory requirements from European Medicines Agency and US Food and Drug Administration.

"Success in a regulated industry requires the scalability and agile functionality delivered by the cloud. Executives tend to hold back from cloud migration, however, because of complex compliance requirements, e.g. to data integrity, data privacy and validation. The Enterprise Hybrid Cloud removes these barriers" says Torben Thorhauge, Vice President of Infrastructure Outsourcing Life Sciences, NNIT.

The new solution ensures tight security and gives pharmaceutical companies full control of data. They also get global scalability, agile functionality and tailored service to help them keep costs in control while leveraging the benefits of the cloud.

The launch is part of NNIT's strategy to exploit its legacy and heritage from the pharmaceutical industry globally, explains Mette Steffensen, Senior Vice President, Life Sciences, NNIT:

"The pharmaceutical industry applies very high standards for security, documentation and quality. This is part of our DNA, we have grown out of the life sciences industry so it's only natural that we develop a unique and competitive solution, which meets the companies' needs spot on," she says.

More information

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 41 81, hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

About NNIT Enterprise Hybrid Cloud Solution for Life Sciences

www.nnit.com/gxp-cloud (http://www.nnit.com/gxp-cloud)

About NNIT

NNIT is an international consultancy in the development, implementation, validation and operation of IT for the life sciences industry. We create value for our clients by treating their IT as if it was our own, and of course, we meet the industry's strictest regulatory requirements. We apply the latest advances in technology to make our clients' software, business processes and communication more effective. NNIT A/S has more than 2,800 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com).

