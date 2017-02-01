Improved Profitability and Proposed Increased Dividend to SEK 8.00 per Share

SOLNA, Sweden, Feb 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

October - December 2016

Revenue for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 4,421 million (4,144). Organic growth was 4 percent (3) and real growth was 4 percent (5).



Loomis operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 543 million (479) and the operating margin was 12.3 percent (11.6).



Income before taxes amounted to SEK 477 million (415) and income after taxes was SEK 342 million (299).



Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 4.55 (3.97).



Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 867 million (384), equivalent to 160 percent (80) of operating income (EBITA).



January - December 2016

Revenue for the year amounted to SEK 16,800 million (16,097). Organic growth was 5 percent (2) and real growth was 5 percent (7).



Loomis operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 1,890 million (1,703) and the operating margin was 11.2 percent (10.6).



Income before taxes amounted to SEK 1,735 million (1,461) and income after taxes was SEK 1,258 million (1,069).



Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 16.73 (14.21).



Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 2,013 million (1,264), equivalent to 107 percent (74) of operating income (EBITA).



The Board of Directors proposes a dividend for 2016 of SEK 8.00 (7.00) per share.

"I am pleased to present another successful quarter and year for Loomis. We have followed the strategy we established and we are well on our way towards reaching the financial targets we announced in September 2014. On September 28, 2017 we will hold a capital markets day where we will present our updated strategy and new targets", states Patrik Andersson, President and CEO of Loomis.

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and Items affecting comparability.

For furtherinformation, please contact:

Patrik Andersson Anders Haker





President and CEO CFO





Mobile: +46 76111 34 00 Mobile: +4670810 85 59





E-mail:patrik.andersson@loomis.com E-mail:anders.haker@loomis.com







Loomis offers safe and effective comprehensive solutions for the distribution, handling, storage and recycling of cash and other valuables. Loomis customers are banks, retailers and other companies. Loomis operates through an international network of more than 400 branches in more than 20 countries. Loomis employs around 24,000 people and had revenue in 2016 of SEK 16.8 billion. Loomis is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.

This information is information that Loomis AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CET on February 1st, 2017.

