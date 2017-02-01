SAS Annual Report 2015/2016

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At a Board meeting of SAS AB, the November 2015-October 2016 annual report for the SAS Group and its parent company SAS AB was presented and approved.

The annual report is now available on the internet, www.sasgroup.net under Investor Relations, and will be printed and distributed to shareholders who have notified their interest to receive a copy.

The annual report does not contain any new substantial information which has not already been disclosed in SAS's year-end report for 2015/2016 or via separate press releases.

Annual General Meeting 2017

The annual general meeting in SAS AB will take place on 22 February 2017 at 15.00 CET at SAS's head office, Frösundaviks alle 1, Solna, Sweden. See the notice convening the annual general meeting which was published on 18 January 2017, for further information.

For further information:

SAS pressjour +46 8797 29 44

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70997 1437

This information is information that SAS AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.25 CET on 1 February 2017.

CONTACT:

