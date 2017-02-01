Electrolux Consolidated Results 2016

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2016

Net sales amounted to SEK 32,144m (31,794).



(31,794). Sales increased by 1%. Organic sales declined by 3%, while currency translation had a positive impact of 4% on net sales.



Operating income improved to SEK 1,616m (-202), corresponding to a margin of 5.0% (-0.6).



(-202), corresponding to a margin of 5.0% (-0.6). Stable development across business areas.



Good performance for Major Appliances EMEA despite severe currency headwinds.



Significantly weaker market demand and cost measures impacted sales and earnings in Major Appliances Latin America.



Strong operating cash flow after investments of SEK 2.6bn (1.4) in the fourth quarter.



(1.4) in the fourth quarter. Income for the period improved to SEK 1,272m (-393), and earnings per share was SEK 4.43

(-1.38).



(-393), and earnings per share was (-1.38). The Board proposes a dividend for 2016 of SEK 7.50 (6.50) per share, to be paid in two installments.

Telephone conference 09.00 CET

A telephone conference is held at 09.00 CET today, February 1. The conference will be chaired by Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of Electrolux. Mr. Samuelson will be accompanied by Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, CFO.

Details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46 8-505-564-74

Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 203-364-5374

Participants in US should call +1 855-753-2230

Slide presentation for download:

www.electroluxgroup.com/ir

Link to webcast:

www.electroluxgroup.com/q4-2016

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Catarina Ihre, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 (0)8-738-60-87

Merton Kaplan, Analyst Investor Relations, +46 (0)8-738-70-06

Daniel Frykholm, Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8-657-65-07.

This information is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 0800 CET February 1, 2017.

