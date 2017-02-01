

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE (GE) said that it has signed an agreement to sell its 43% stake in Hyundai Card Co. or HCC to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners, GIC and AlpInvest to exit its entire 43% ownership in HCC.



Hyundai Card Co. is a joint venture between GE and Hyundai that issues credit cards in the South Korean market. Hyundai Commercial is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group. Affinity is a private equity investor focusing on pan-Asia region. GIC is a sovereign wealth fund established by the government of Singapore and AlpInvest is a leading global private equity investor.



The transaction represents aggregate GE ending net investment of about US$1.3 billion as of the end of the fourth quarter 2016. The transaction is expected to close around the end of February 2017.



As previously announced, GE is focusing on its high-value industrial businesses and is selling most GE Capital assets. GE will retain the financing businesses that relate directly to GE's industrials.



