Trump's US Entry Ban Affects International Air Traffic

POTSDAM, Germany, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

US President Donald Trump's entry ban on seven majority-Muslim countries is already impacting international air traffic.

"Since the executive order became effective, we have registered a significant increase in the number of complaints over transatlantic flight delay," says Eve Büchner, founder and CEO of refund.me.

Airlines are obliged to comply with government regulations. However, passengers must be appropriately accommodated even in such extraordinary circumstances. Air traffic restrictions can lead to uncertainty on the ground, resulting in considerable delays during check-in.

For example, the Dutch airline KLM recently published a note on their website informing passengers about the situation and offering optional flight change or refund services for those affected.

Eve Büchner advises passengers to inquire with airlines before departure, or to seek advice from the relevant embassies. "In any case, passengers should claim compensation for the ticket they cannot use because they are denied to travel. The changes in visa and entry regulations could not be anticipated and must not burden the flight passenger."

About refund.me:

Since its foundation in 2012, refund.me has assisted individual airline passengers and business travel buyers from 145 countries in securing compensation from 350 airlines for flight delays, cancelations, missed connections, and re-routings covered by European Union (EC) 261/2004 legislation. An estimated 11 million passengers per year are eligible for €5.5 billion in compensation for flight disruptions covered under EU 261/2004. There is no financial cost or risk to companies as refund.me operates on a no-win, no-fee basis. Refund.me has a 94% success rate in securing compensation.

Media Contact

press@refund.me

0172-905-18-69

