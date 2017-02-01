Sandvik: Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2016

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Feb 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Fourth Quarter 2016
Continuing operations
- Order intake 21,993 million SEK
- Revenues 21,817 million SEK
- Operating profit 3,277 million SEK
- Operating margin 15.0%
- Profit after financial items 2,860 million SEK
- Earnings per share 1.68 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 4,363 million SEK
Discontinued operations
- Order intake 718 million SEK
- Revenues 718 million SEK
- Operating profit -239 million SEK
Group Total
- Order intake 22,711 million SEK
- Revenues 22,535 million SEK
- Operating profit 3,038 million SEK
- Operating margin 13.5%
- Earnings per share 1.48 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 4,195 million SEK
Proposed dividend
- Proposed dividend for 2016: 2.75 SEK per share
Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations,
Phone +46 8 456 14 94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh),
phone +46 8456 11 94 (Anna Vilogorac) or e-mailing info.ir@sandvik.com
A presentation and teleconference will be held on 1 February 2017 at 10:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CET on 1 February 2017.
