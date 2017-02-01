RECORDATI: RECORDATI TO MEET WITH THE FINANCIAL COMMUNITY AND SPECIALIZED PRESS IN MILAN

Milan, 1 February 2017 - Recordati S.p.A. will be hosting a meeting with the financial community and specialized press on:

Thursday 9 February 2017 at 4 pm

Palazzo Mezzanotte

Piazza degli Affari, 6 - Milan

At the meeting Recordati's preliminary full year 2016 results will be presented and the Group's development strategy and objectives for the period 2017-2019 will be discussed. The meeting will be held in English.

For those who are unable to attend the proceedings followed by a Q&A session will be available via conference call. Dial-in numbers are:

Italy Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +39 02 8058811, toll free 800 213 858

UK Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +44 1 212818003, toll free 800 0156384

USA Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +1 718 7058794, toll free 855 2656959

France Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +33 170918703

Germany Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +49 65 255114451

Callers are invited to dial-in 10 minutes before conference time.Â If conference operator assistance is required during the connection, please digit * followed by 0.Â

A set of slides which will be referred to during the call will be available on our website www.recordati.com (http://www.recordati.com) under Investors/Company Presentations.

A recording of the conference call will be subsequently placed on the website www.recordati.com (http://www.recordati.com).

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of around 4,000, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations in the main European countries, in Russia, in other Central and Eastern European countries, in Turkey, in North Africa, in the United States of America and in some Latin American countries.Â An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties within the urogenital therapeutic area and of treatments for rare diseases.Â Consolidated revenue for 2015 was â‚¬ 1,047.7 million, operating income was â‚¬ 278.5 million and net income was â‚¬ 198.8 million.

For further information:

Recordati website:Â www.recordati.com (http://www.recordati.com)

Investor Relations Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Media Relations Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Marianne TatschkeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Studio Noris MoranoÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

(39)0248787393Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (39)0276004736, (39)0276004745

e-mail: inver@recordati.it (mailto:inver@recordati.it) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â e-mail: norismorano@studionorismorano.com

