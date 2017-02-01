Equis Energy, one of the largest independent renewable energy developers and investors in Asia, has confirmed today it is to invest AUS$400 million ($303 million) in the development of 200 MW of solar PV capacity in Australia.

Comprising two 100 MW solar plants located in South Australia and Queensland, the completion of the projects would push Australia closer towards its federal government's goal of drawing at least 20% of its power from renewable sources by 2020.

The 100 MW solar plant in South Australia will be located at Tailem Bend, near to a 28.5 MW diesel-fired power station being constructed by Snowy Hydro. Equis Energy will construct and operate the solar farm - with development due to commence shortly - and sell all solar energy produced to Snowy Hydro for at least 22 years.

Snowy

