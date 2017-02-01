PLEASANTON, Calif. and LONDON, 2017-02-01 09:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Steelwedge will host a session on "Control and Growth - 7 Fundamental Questions to Strike the Balance in Changing Times" at SCL Hub, a one-day supply chain and logistics conference held at the Aston Waldorf Hotel in London. Kicking off at 2 p.m. GMT, the session features Chris Turner, co-founder of StrataBridge, a consultancy that works with companies across the globe on Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) and Integrated Business Planning (IBP) strategy, innovation and operations. Organizers expect 120 senior delegates from around the globe to attend SCL Hub's user-led agenda sessions.



"Both the evidence and rhetoric about the changing world and the uncertainty that accompanies it is relentless. Irreversible globalisation, difficult international relations, United States policy under a new president, UK and European Union policy post-Brexit, a China slowdown, volatile exchange rates and digital disruption are key issues," said Turner. "This session sponsored by Steelwedge addresses the reality that few companies are developing coherent strategies to take advantage of the changing world - meaning strategies that honestly acknowledge these challenges and provide approaches for overcoming them," Turner added.



Steelwedge was the first company to deliver S&OP in the cloud, and was categorized as a leader by Gartner in its April 2015 Magic Quadrant for Sales & Operations Planning System of Differentiation, and a Visionary in its January 2016 Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record. Today, the company delivers a suite of IBP applications on a common big-data enabled platform, PlanStreaming, which enables companies to efficiently gather and understand internal and external data to better coordinate demand and supply, and to quickly analyze multiple corrective scenarios to cost-effectively resolve any mismatches that occur.



About Steelwedge Organizations use Steelwedge's cloud planning platform and services to align product, sales, demand, supply, strategy, operations and financial decisions across roles, geographies, products, time horizons, channels, customers and suppliers to improve efficiency and outcomes. Steelwedge's PlanStreaming cloud platform combines predictive, prescriptive and responsive analytics and technology to equip organizations to be ready to act in time with opportunity, especially in highly competitive markets where continuous planning is essential and efficiently responding to changing conditions is advantageous. To learn more about Steelwedge, visit www.steelwedge.com.



