

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks recovered from early losses to close mostly higher on Wednesday as the yen stabilized, Apple's quarterly earnings came in better than expected and Chinese manufacturing as well services sector data suggested that China's recent recovery remains largely intact at the start of the New Year.



China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for January came in at 51.3, higher than a forecast of 51.2, while the services sector PMI edged up to 54.6 from 54.5 in December.



Comments from the Trump administration that the U.S. will combat currency manipulation to support American companies coupled with caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision due later in the day served to limit overall gains across the region to some extent.



Japanese shares recovered from a weak start to end notably higher after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament that the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy was not aimed at devaluing the yen, clearly rejecting the assertion by U.S. President Donald Trump that three key U.S. trading partners were engaged in devaluing their currencies to the harm of American companies.



The Nikkei average rose 106.74 points or 0.56 percent to 19,148.08, as the yen stopped its ascent following Abe's remarks and the latest survey from Nikkei showed Japan's manufacturing sector picked up steam in January, with a PMI score of 52.7, up from 52.4 in December. The broader Topix index closed 0.40 percent higher at 1,527.77.



Mitsubishi Motors soared 12.4 percent after the company said it expects a smaller annual net loss than previously forecast. JFE Holdings rallied 4.3 percent and Omron climbed 6.5 percent after raising their full-year operating profit forecasts. Toshiba rose 0.8 percent on a Wall Street Journal report that it is exiting the nuclear construction business.



Ricoh slumped 7.6 percent and Fujifilm Holdings tumbled 4.9 percent after disappointing earnings updates. Nintendo fell over 2 percent after the video game maker lowered its full-year operating profit forecast by 10 billion yen.



Australian shares gained ground as higher commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks and a survey showed Australia's manufacturing sector continued to expand in January, although at a slower pace. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 32.30 points or 0.57 percent to 5,653.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished 29 points or 0.51 percent higher at 5,704.



Higher iron ore and copper prices lifted miners, with BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group closing up around 2 percent each. Gold miners Evolution, Northern Star, Newcrest and Regis Resources jumped 1-2 percent as gold held firm after hitting a one-week high overnight.



Oil stocks such as Oil Search, Origin Energy and Woodside Petroleum gained over 1 percent after oil prices rose on Tuesday amid a weaker dollar and on speculation that the OPEC deal is starting to tighten supplies. Diversified industrial GUD Holdings rallied 3.8 percent after releasing its half-year result. Sirtex Medical dropped 1.1 percent as shares came out of a trading halt.



South Korea's Kospi average gained 12.91 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 2,080.48 despite mixed readings on the domestic economy. While the country's exports posted a double-digit growth in four years in January on the back of robust demand for semiconductors, industrial output unexpectedly fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in the month, separate reports showed.



New Zealand shares ended little changed as investors braced for the earnings season and more volatility in offshore markets. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index inched up 4.75 points or 0.07 percent to 7,055.50, with Trustpower, Metro Performance Glass, Tower, Meridian Energy, Port of Tauranga and Steel & Tube Holding climbing 2-4 percent.



Z Energy lost 2.2 percent after reports that the government will look into rising petrol margins. The kiwi dollar weakened and bonds gained ground after data showed New Zealand's jobless rate unexpectedly rose during the fourth quarter of 2016.



Markets in China, Malaysia and Taiwan were closed for public holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 42 points or 0.18 percent at 23,318 in late trade as traders returned to their desks after a holiday. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 0.8 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.7 percent.



India's Sensex was rallying 1.4 percent as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveiled his annual budget, with promises to ramp up spending on rural areas, infrastructure and poverty. The fiscal deficit has been pegged at 3.2 percent of GDP for year starting April 1.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as investors digested weak data as well as earnings results from the likes of UPS and Under Armour. Drugmakers rallied after Trump played a balancing act between controlling prices and loosening regulations.



The Dow dropped half a percent and the S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent to extend losses for a fourth straight session, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up marginally.



