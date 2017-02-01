Innovation City Offers Immersive Experiences from Companies Including AT&T, Cisco Jasper, Huawei, KT Corporation, Sierra Wireless and UNLIMIT by Reliance Communications

The GSMA Innovation City returns to Mobile World Congress, once again inviting visitors to explore a city-like environment and experience immersive demonstrations of the most cutting-edge mobile enabled products and services in the world today. The City will address a wide range of industry topics such as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), security and identity, with an increased emphasis on interactive, experiential and immersive installations that illustrate how mobile impacts virtually every aspect of our lives across transport, health, home and retail. The Innovation City, which is one of the key attractions at Mobile World Congress and welcomed nearly 30,000 visitors last year, has been relocated to Hall 4 to accommodate more partners and experiences than ever before.

"The GSMA Innovation City is a living, breathing hub for mobile technology and one of the most popular destinations at Mobile World Congress. This year's City focuses on experiences that put mobile technology in context to help people understand how it will impact their lives," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "We look forward to welcoming visitors to a newer, larger City this year, packed with unusual and engaging demonstrations that showcase the depth and breadth of innovative mobile solutions, from a connected auto-rickshaw with an IoT emergency button to a connected seal that can help monitor climate change."

The GSMA Innovation City features exhibits from AT&T, Cisco Jasper, Huawei, KT Corporation, Sierra Wireless and UNLIMIT by Reliance Communications. The GSMA will also highlight its key programmes and initiatives including Connected Living, Managed Services, Mobile Connect, Mobile for Development and Network 2020, as well as its work supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Showcasing a Range of New Experiences

The Innovation City will showcase an array of interactive experiences:

AT&T -AT&T will showcase its latest innovations across entertainment, the Internet of Things, 5G, security and more. Visitors will be able to experience:

What it's like for AT&T mobile customers to take their TV with them virtually anywhere they go data free with the DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW apps.

Live demonstrations on how to achieve speed and precision with flexible, highly secure networking in a software defined world.

How AT&T's IoT solutions are innovating and accelerating Smart Cities, integrated fleets, connected cars, healthcare and more.

AT&T Digital Life®, an all-digital, fully integrated smart home security, automation and energy management solution.

CISCO JASPER - Cisco Jasper will enable visitors to experience IoT services in a life-like smart city environment. Visitors will see how businesses globally are using the Control Center automated connectivity platform to deliver connected services that enhance their customers' experiences and create new sources of revenue. Examples will include:

Connected car solutions ranging from electric vehicle (EV) charging stations that eliminate range anxiety, smart parking meters that alert drivers to open parking spaces nearby, to remote performance and vehicle security management.

Health monitoring wearables that give the elderly greater independence while ensuring that they remain connected to loved ones, caregivers and healthcare providers.

Security and automation solutions for industrial and small business applications that contribute to producitvity, efficiency and peace of mind.

City buses that communicate directly with IoT-connected traffic solutions that help reduce traffic and pollution by keeping vehicles moving more smoothly through the city during commute times.

HUAWEI -Huawei X Labs and its partners will demonstrate its innovative explorations in mobile across a number of vertical industries including:

Connected Drone: Experience how mobile broadband enables drone tracking in public safety scenarios, precise positioning in urban areas and battery charging anywhere.

Mobile gaming: Try out the future of gaming with a multi-sensory experience via motion capture and virtual reality.

Mobile video: Experience video of the future with 8K panorama and how networks are meeting the demand of larger formats.

Connected car: Experience how 5G networks manage connected cars.

Connected robotics: See how robotics can perform manual tasks via the mobile network.

KT CORPORATION KT will demonstrate its global 5G leadership and innovative technologies:

Experience a winter sports luge ride and interact with K-POP stars in the Virtual Reality Zone.

See how an IoT-enabled safety jacket can help keep people safe at sea or in the mountains.

Try out innovative new IoT devices such as NEOFIT, a new health band with health-related services and GiGA Eyes, a cloud-based security camera.

Experience innovative big data solutions including KT-MEG (Micro Energy Grid) Platform and Smart Gate.

SIERRA WIRELESS Sierra Wireless is building the Internet of Things with intelligent wireless solutions that empower organisations to innovate in the connected world. The Start with Sierra Experience will feature:

A chance to drive the world's fastest connected car and see what it's like to move at the speed of sound.

The opportunity to pilot a drone around Barcelona with exclusive simulators that highlight hazards on land and in the sky to enable safe flight on a broad scale.

A live network demonstration of how next-generation LTE-M technology improves cellular coverage for smart water applications.

UNLIMIT POWERED BY RELIANCE Unlimit, Powered by Reliance, is the first independent IoT business unit launched in India and a gateway for all global companies looking to access the Indian market. It enables companies to set up and grow their IoT business by getting to market faster, scaling quickly with high service reliability and low cost of ownership. Demonstrations will include:

An opportunity to experience a connected Indian auto-rickshaw for the first time.

Unlimit's new application enablement platform where developers and customers can easily connect, manage and extend IoT deployments.

Unlimit Control, the first Indian cloud based platform which enables you to launch, manage and monetize IoT/M2M services for connected devices.

Partnerships with Cisco Jasper for their world class IoT connectivity platform and Cumulocity, the leading independent Device and Application Management IoT platform.

GSMA INDUSTRY PROGRAMMES

The GSMA programme will also include a number of exhibits and experiences highlighting its key industry programmes:

See how innovative NB-IoT Low Power Wide Area tags are helping to track seals in the wild and monitor climate change.

Experience how Mobile Connect is becoming the identity solution of choice for a new generation of services such as instant age verification and face recognition for airline check-in, amongst others services.

Step inside a Jaguar Land Rover F Pace car to experience the impact of 5G technology.

See how smart cities applications are helping with crowd control, as well as water and traffic management.

Experience how innovative Mobile IoT devices such as connected screwdrivers and connected waste bins utilise pressure and temperature sensors.

Experience how a new messaging platform is helping consumers get closer to brands.

See how innovative LTE Broadcast technology is delivering dynamic advertising and incident information in bus shelters.

See how big data is being used to support our environment and improve the way food get from the farm to the plate.

Learn how the mobile industry is supporting the Sustainable Development Goals through a unique augmented reality-based experience.

See how the GSMA's Mobile for Development programme is transforming rural communities in emerging markets and offering innovative solutions to weather forecasting, smart irrigation, solar energy, cooking gas, mobile health and mobile money.

Visit the GSMA IMEI Checkpoint to see how delegates can locate and record their device serial number (IMEI) showcasing how, if their phone is lost or stolen, it can be blocked by networks around the world.

Visit the Innovation City in Hall 4, Fira Gran Via

This year the GSMA Innovation City is located in Hall 4, Stand 4A30 in the Fira Gran Via and will be open during Mobile World Congress exhibition hours from Monday, 27 February through Friday, 2 March. Please note that the City will close at 5:15pm on Tuesday, 28 February for a private reception.

