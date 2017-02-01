HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Energistics announced today that David C. Johnson VP of Research and Innovation at Petrolink has been elected to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Johnson has worked for more than 20 years as a developer, designer, database administrator, real-time advisor and product manager for companies including Landmark Solutions, Halliburton and Kongsberg. David has been active in industry data standards including the Energistics community since its inception and previously held the position of Co-Chair of the WITSML Special Interest Group. He joined the energy industry as a software designer and developer in Canada, later moving to the United States to manage a team of people providing data management and engineering technologies. David graduated with a BSc in Computer Science from the University of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada with a specialty in databases and data management.

On his election as a board member of Energistics, David said, "I am honored to be part of the Energistics Board of Directors. Our industry is experiencing a critical change in the way we operate and looking for ways to increase productivity and cut costs. The use of the Energistics open data exchange standards can help organizations streamline their operations for better and faster decision making."

Ross Philo, President and CEO of Energistics, said, "We are delighted David has joined our Board. His vast industry experience added to his years working with Energistics Special Interest Groups makes David a truly valuable technical resource. We are confident his contributions to the Board will help advance the adoption of our standards."

In addition to Mr. Johnson, the members of Energistics' board are Ross Philo; Ben Williams, VP and CIO - Devon Energy who serves as Chair, Matthias Hartung, Vice President Technical Data - Shell, who serves as Vice Chair; Elinor Doubell, Information & Data Management Lead - BP; Robin Goswami, VP, Head of the Energy (Oil & Gas) Practice - Infosys; Vasu Guruswamy, VP SIS Services - Schlumberger; Tommy Husvaeg, Principal Director - Accenture; Peter Eilsø Nielsen, Chief Geologist - Statoil; Bryan Pate, Upstream Technical Data Support Manager - ExxonMobil; Ray Smelley, General Manager, Technical Computing & Chief Information Officer - Energy Technology Company, Chevron; Eric Toogood, DISKOS Manager - Norwegian Petroleum Directorate; Evelyne Tourte, Vice President, Information Systems - Total and Chandra Yeleshwarapu, Director, Information Management & Platform Technologies - Halliburton-Landmark.

About Energistics

Energistics is the leading oil and gas industry data standards body. We are a global, non-profit consortium established over 25 years ago to bring together upstream oil and natural gas industry professionals in a neutral and collaborative environment to develop and deploy open data exchange standards and to address oil and gas information sharing challenges. Our members consist of integrated, independent and national oil companies, oilfield service companies, hardware and software vendors, system integrators, regulatory agencies and the global standards user community.

For more information, visit our website at www.energistics.org.

Contact:

Susan Morgan

susan.morgan@energistics.org



