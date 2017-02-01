Veridium, a leader in biometrics-based authentication technology, today announced that CEO James Stickland will be demonstrating Veridium's proprietary biometrics technology, 4 Finger TouchlessID, as part of its mobile banking solution at FinovateEurope 2017. Mr. Stickland will be demonstrating Veridium's mobile security capabilities at 9:35 am on Tuesday, February 7th, during Demo Session One.

Veridium is looking to eliminate the most vulnerable point of access management solutions the password by making biometrics a secure and convenient authentication solution for enterprises. Its solution VeridiumID gives customers the ability to log on quickly and securely using their biometrics, while banks and financial institutions can reduce the costs associated with resetting passwords on average, up to $180,000 annually per 1,000 employees in addition to reducing the risk of fraudulent transactions.

FinovateEurope gives financial institutions, fintech companies, and industry analysts and investors access to innovative companies showcasing cutting-edge banking and financial technology. The conference will be held at Old Billingsgate Market Hall in London on Tuesday, February 7th, and Wednesday, February 8th

For more information on Veridium and the impact of biometric adoption in the financial services industry, please visit: www.veridiumid.com/biometric-applications/biometric-banking

About Veridium

Veridium is a leading provider of end-to-end biometric authentication designed to safeguard enterprises' most critical assets. Powered by an unmatched legacy of biometrics R&D, Veridium solutions help organizations to increase security, reduce fraud, and cut the costs associated with passwords and traditional multi-factor authentication solutions. Veridium has offices in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, and Romania. For additional information, please visit www.veridiumID.com.

