Inaugural dotmailer 2017 Summit to take place on 1 st March, at Tower Grange Hotel, London tickets are still available

March, at Tower Grange Hotel, London tickets are still available Dragons' Den star Touker Suleyman, Olympic Gold Medallist James Cracknell MBE, and leading e-commerce expert Chloë Thomas among confirmed event speakers

A unique event forecasting the future of email marketing

The inaugural dotmailer Summit is set to take place next month and is an event not to be missed for any marketers eager to discover more from experts in the digital marketing industry. Held on 1st March 2017, at the Grange Tower Bridge Hotel London, the conference will explore everything from the latest multi-channel strategies to overcoming challenges to digital transformation.

The Summit has an action-packed agenda, with audiences getting the opportunity to hear inspirational customer transformation stories, panel debates, hack sessions and demo pods. These will delve into important data insights, customer engagement, brand developments, the future of digital marketing and other industry hacks to help you get the most from your marketing strategy.

Attendees will hear from leading voices in the marketing community, as well as case studies of those who have pioneered successes with dotmailer platforms. The Summit will open with a talk by dotmailer co-founders and presidents, Tink Taylor and Simon Bird, and will feature sessions and speeches by other industry leaders such as:

Touker Suleyman, Dragons' Den TV star and successful entrepreneur

Shar Van Boskirk, Vice President and Analyst, Forrester Research

Doug Taylor, Customer Relationship Manager, Slendertone

Chloë Thomas, Founder, eCommerce Masterplan

The Summit will conclude with a keynote speech from James Cracknell MBE, double Gold Medallist and adventurer, drawing upon his extreme adventures, motivations and how he has overcome adversity. After closing remarks from dotmailer's Tink Taylor, guests will enjoy a VIP drinks reception the ideal opportunity to connect with speakers, brand leaders and marketing experts.

Tink Taylor said, "2017 will be an exciting year for the marketing industry and the dotmailer Summit will equip those looking for inspiration for their digital marketing strategy. There is something for everyone, and industry experts will cover a wide range of subjects, as well as providing valuable, practical advice for both large and small businesses."

Tickets are selling fast, with 300 already sold. Please visit the dotmailer Summit website to book your place now for only £299.98+VAT. The lead sponsor for the event is Kickbox, with Klevu, Trustpilot, Smart Impact and Fresh Relevance named as supporting sponsors. A host of sponsorship opportunities are still available please enquire with Mark Jervis (mark.jervis@dotmailer.com) if you are interested in commercial opportunities at the event.

- ENDS -

About dotmailer

dotmailer is the email marketing automation platform of the dotdigital Group PLC (LSE:DOTD). It currently enables more than 80,000 marketers in more than 150 countries around the world to use transactional and behavioural data to design, test and send powerful automated campaigns. Established in 1999, dotmailer is a global company with more than 200 employees and B2C and B2B enterprise and SME clients.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005084/en/

Contacts:

For dotmailer

Frances Gregory

M&C Saatchi PR

Frances.gregory@mcsaatchi.com

07858 943 348