Molok Receives Innovative CEO Waste Management Award

Owner and founder of Molok North America Ltd, Marja Hillis, is delighted after winning the title of Most Innovative CEO - Waste Management Industry 2016 in the prestigious Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) Awards.

Finnish native Ms Hillis established the Ontario-based company from scratch back in 1999 when moving there with her year-old daughter. Today the innovative Molok® semi-underground waste container system is used in a number of leading Canadian restaurants, multi-residential properties, churches, universities, schools, retirement homes and parks. So successful has she been that in 2012 the company opened a brand new 39,000 sq.ft Molok North America headquarters, complete with assembly facilities and its own R&D department.

On receiving the BWM award, a delighted Ms Hillis, attributed her company's success to the hard work and commitment of the employees.

"It's an honour to be presented with this award", she said, "But really, it's all about the team behind the product and its marketing. I value my staff very much and seek to focus on establishing a culture where employees remain with us for years. I do that by creating opportunities for growth, including encouraging staff to attend college or undertake a full MBA."

A spokesperson for BWM congratulated Ms Hillis on her win and added: "Not only is the CEO's product innovative in its sector, but her management techniques are too. We particularly liked the fact that she invites the entire staff over for Christmas Dinner every year - Finnish-style."

The MOLOK® Deep Collection' system was first invented by Ms Hillis's mechanical engineer father Veikko Salli. Originally launched in 1991 in Nokia in Finland, it is now used in 40 countries worldwide.

The system works like an iceberg in that the majority of the waste is buried underground. Not only does this result in reduced environmental clutter, but it also cuts down on the number of collections necessary since the waste is compacted while underground. The amount of emissions from the waste itself is also greatly reduced.

In addition to the waste collection system, Molok North America also offers a cleaning and small repairs service for their product, while there are plans for future waste collection services in locations which are difficult for other operators to reach.

To find out more about Molok North America see the website http://www.molokna.com

An article on the company can also be found on BWM website

http://www.bwmonline.com/2017/01/25/pioneers-in-waste-management-a-profile-of-marja-hillis-and-molok-north-america/

For more details on Business Worldwide Magazine Awards 2016, go to http://www.bwmonline.com/awards/



