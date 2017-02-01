Advanced Logic Analytics (ALA),a provider of enterprise-wide big data and finance analytics solutions for buy- and sell-side institutions and other financial firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dell Corporation veteran, Pim Dale. As CEO, Pim will lead the strategic direction of the business, manage its leadership team and oversee the company's growth and global expansion plans.

Pim is a respected IT Industry leader who has a long history of helping companies maximise their overall business objectives. He has developed and driven global IT businesses to continued success through a combination of perceptive innovation, vertical expansion and talent development. With an extensive global IT Industry background, ranging from data centres to services and cloud businesses, he brings a wide-ranging set of experiences to bear in his position.

"Pim is a highly-respected industry executive with a unique ability to grow companies, all while delivering product that resonates with the market." said Nick Ellis, co-founder of ALA. "Pim's skills and expertise will be invaluable to ALA at this exciting time for our company."

Commenting on his appointment, Dale said: "This is a very exciting time for the big data analytics field especially in the financial services industry where explosive growth is occurring and Fintech is creating major change. I am looking forward to working with the team and the company's investors."

The firm's flagship suite of analytics solutions, OneLogic, allows firms to mine, process and analyse massive amounts of structured and unstructured data in realtime while also undertaking pre-emptive, descriptive, and predictive edge analytics augmented with behavioural and emotional analytics.

Advanced Logic Analytics has been launched with investment from leading figures in the financial services and IT industries, the company will focus initially on the London and New York financial centres, with planned global expansion in 2018.

