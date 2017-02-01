DEAC to Build New Data Center in Riga with an Investment of 10 Million Euros

RIGA, Latvia, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Data center operator DEAC, one of the leading cloud resource and IT services providers in Northern Europe, is investing 10 million euros in building a significantly larger data center in Riga, Latvia. The company plans to double the capacity of its already existing data centers, thus strengthening its leadership in operating the largest amount of server racks in the Baltics and becoming an increasingly influential provider of international data center services to companies in Russia, Europe and USA.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/462670/DEAC_Data.jpg )

Andris Gailitis, DEAC CEO: "After more than ten years of experience in foreign markets, we have achieved recognition as a secure and premium service provider on a regional scale. We have also succeeded in positioning Riga as one of the most attractive places for data storage in Europe. We are developing our infrastructure to provide customized, complex IT solutions and unlimited infrastructure capacity for fast growing projects on a world-class level."

DEAC plans to launch the new data center in 2018. The new facility will be built according to the highest standards of redundancy and security. The capacity of both existing data centers in Riga is 330 server racks, but after launching the new data center, DEAC will operate already 730 server racks. Thus DEAC will have the largest number of server racks in commercial segment in the region, providing its customers with almost unlimited capacity of IT resources available immediately.

"The new facility will offer 4MW (megawatts) of critical IT load to 400 server racks and feature excellent energy efficiency using state-of-the-art technologies designed according to EN50600 standard Class 3 to meet demanding customer requirements, providing availability rate at a minimum of 99.98%," adds A. Gailitis.

"One should take into consideration that CIS countries are still a rather unexplored market with many companies still not taking advantage of data center services, whereas for the US region we are attractive thanks to Europe's well developed communications network and the experience we have gained with customers from CIS countries, all together this provides US companies with a bridge from Europe for further developing their business in Russia," says A. Gailitis.

About DEAC

DEAC (http://www.deac.eu) was founded in 1999 and has been providing data center services for more than 15 years at six locations to more than 40 countries across the world. Today DEAC is one of the largest independent data center operators in Northern Europe, specializing in providing tailor-made data center services to customers in Europe, CIS countries, Asia and USA. The company operates two data centers in Riga as well as manages several POPs in London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Moscow, and Kiev. Globally recognizable customers trust DEAC to provide uninterrupted service and security in order to achieve key business objectives.

