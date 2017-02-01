La Prairie Announces Partnership with Art Basel

ZÜRICH, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

La Prairie partners with the renowned art fair slated for June 15-18, 2017 in Basel.

In 2017, Swiss luxury skincare brand La Prairie will partner with Art Basel, the world's leading art platform, in a first-of-its-kind partnership.

As part of this exciting initiative, La Prairie will be present in Art Basel's Collectors Lounge throughout the duration of the fair, where VIPs will have the opportunity to experience the La Prairie universe and enjoy customized La Prairie treatments.

Using rare, precious ingredients, La Prairie continues to break the codes of luxury skincare. Founded on the belief that the scientist's creative process is akin to that of the artist, every La Prairie formulation begins with an audacious vision.

"We are very excited about the partnership between La Prairie and Art Basel, which we feel perfectly represents our quest for timeless beauty and our passion for audacity," said Patrick Rasquinet, President and CEO of La Prairie Group. "Indeed, from the painstaking research behind our scientific breakthroughs to the opulent formulations that envelop the senses, from the jewel-like packaging to the high-touch service, art is not just what La Prairie is, it is what we do," he added.

That innovative spirit is mirrored in the world of contemporary art. "We are delighted to be partnering with La Prairie, a companythat, like Art Basel,hasSwiss rootsand has built a global reputation for unparalleledexcellence," says Marc Spiegler, Art Basel's Global Director.

In addition to establishing the partnership with the art fair, La Prairie will also mark the 30th anniversary of its iconic Skin Caviar. To celebrate the occasion, La Prairie plans to collaborate on a scientific and artistic innovation with a select group of contemporary artists, to be announced at a later date.

About La Prairie

La Prairie is the leader in luxury skincare, present in 90 countries around the world. Synonymous not only with luxury, the La Prairie name evokes innovation, performance, high-touch service and Swissness - the purity, precision, innovation and craftsmanship inherent to the extraordinary land that saw the brand's inception in 1978. La Prairie endeavors to fulfill a quest for timeless beauty through the highest standards of advanced technology combined with exquisite formulations and elegant packaging - elevating science to art.

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary works, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, and Hong Kong. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel's engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through a number of new initiatives. In 2014, Art Basel launched its Crowdfunding Initiative, in collaboration with Kickstarter. This initiative presents jury-selected art projects to potential benefactors, which include Art Basel's vibrant audience and the Kickstarter community. The initiative has catalyzed much-needed support for outstanding non-commercial art projects worldwide and so far has helped pledge over $1.2 million to creative projects around the world. For Art Basel Cities, launched in 2016, Art Basel is working with selected partner cities to develop vibrant and content-driven programs specific to the individual city. Connecting them to the global art world through Art Basel's expertise and network, Art Basel Cities supports its partners to develop their unique cultural landscape. For further information please visit artbasel.com.

