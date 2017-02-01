At the Forefront of New Developments: LanguageWire Makes Creating Multilingual Content Intuitive and Accessible

COPENHAGEN, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LanguageWire, the European tech company that connects businesses with language experts, today introduced the next generation of its Language Collaboration Platform. The changes give brands more control over their multilingual content, time-savings through technological efficiencies and improved performance by making it easier to create quality content.

Since 2000, LanguageWire has focused on helping businesses speak the language of its customers. It is now one of the world's largest language service providers (Common Sense Advisory - The Language Services Market: 2016). Powered by years of industry insights and a dedicated team of developers, LanguageWire has delivered its most significant update since 2014.

The LanguageWire Collaboration Platform advancements include new workflow tools, a more intuitive interface, an expanded range of services, a streamlined collaboration process and new integration possibilities. In addition, LanguageWire has announced continuing releases of new features throughout 2017.

"I'm very excited about this because I see a world where languages and the ability to engage with stakeholders on a global scale is of increasing importance," said Henrik Lottrup, CEO and founder of LanguageWire. "As I see it, three global trends require our immediate attention: the amount of content is exploding, brands are increasing the number of languages they speak and there is a need for speed.

"All of these trends need to be addressed without compromising quality. That's why we have been working throughout 2016 to optimise our product. We believe that no other platform delivers this level of user experience to enable companies to reach their global audience."

When using LanguageWire's online platform, customers have access to a global network of over 5,000 language experts, including translators, proofreaders, copywriters, DTP engineers and voiceover artists.

