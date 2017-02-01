In January 2011 Industrivärden issued a six-year convertible bond worth EUR 550 M that will mature on February 27, 2017.
The conversion period for bondholders has ended and approximately 9% of the convertible bond, corresponding to 50.9 MEUR, will be converted to 2,868,606 new Class C shares. On January 31 the total number of outstanding shares before conversion were 432,341,271.
Stockholm, February 1, 2017
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Martin Hamner, CFO, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612899
