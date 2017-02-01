ATOS: Atos positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for European Managed Workplace Services

Paris, 1 February 2017 - Atos, a leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader for European Managed Workplace Services (MWS) 1, based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

The report evaluates the abilities of 15 service providers to deliver managed workplace services across Europe - including "traditional end-user outsourcing (EUO), as well as new digital workplace services to provide a cloud-first, automated and integrated support to end users."

According to the report, "Leaders deliver their service solutions skillfully, have a clear vision of the direction of the service market, and are actively building and improving their competencies to sustain their leadership positions. The Leaders quadrant indicates the direction of the MWS market. However, most digital workplace offerings still have low adoption rates. Leaders have demonstrated their experience in delivering MWS and understand the requirements to successfully deliver these services. They have proved their Ability to Execute and their strategic visions."

"Digital Workplace is one of 4 strategic digital pillars of growth for Atos as we continue to help our customers transform their digital experience by providing a more innovative workplace. In today's modern world, anytime and anyplace communication and collaboration is not only the norm, but also the expectation for the end user. Our continued investment is changing the way people access applications, data and help, improving end user productivity and user experiences, whilst reducing cost and ensuring security and compliance at all times. Our investment in Unified Communications & Collaboration with Unify, as well as key areas of the digital workplace, including unified management, automation, journey analytics & cognitive technologies, combined with our Atos end to end capabilities, are central to our goal of being the outright leader in Managed Workplace Services", says Eric Grall, EVP Atos Infrastructure & Data Management.

To access the full report: http://go.atos.net/LP=567 (http://go.atos.net/LP=567)

####

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe, January 2017

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa 100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa € 12 billion. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.

Press contact:

Sylvie Raybaud - sylvie.raybaud@atos.net (mailto:sylvie.raybaud@atos.net) - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - @Sylvie_Raybaud (https://twitter.com/Sylvie_Raybaud)





Click here for the pdf version (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2074931/780112.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

