CFO of Alm. Brand Anne Mette Barfod has resigned her position with the Alm. Brand Group to take on a similar position with the Danish Refugee Council.



A recruiting process to find a new CFO has been initiated.



Anne Mette Barfod will continue as CFO of Alm. Brand until 31 May 2017.



"I congratulate Anne Mette Barfod on her new job. I know that she has long had a strong desire to one day make a difference for an international humanitarian organisation, and now the opportunity presented itself in the form of a position as CFO of the Danish Refugee Council," said CEO Søren Boe Mortensen. He continued:



"Nevertheless, I am sad to lose Anne Mette as CFO of Alm. Brand. She has been with the group for more than 20 years, and we have all come to know her as an extremely competent colleague and a very pleasant person. I wish her all the best in her future endeavours," concluded CEO Søren Boe Mortensen.



