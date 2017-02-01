Stockholm, February 1, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Aligera AB's shares (short name: ALIRA B) commenced today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Aligera belongs to the Utilities sector and is the 2nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2016.



Founded in 2009, Aligera is a Stockholm based wind power company primarily operating in the southern and central parts of Sweden. The company focuses on production and sales of energy and energy certificates, and its long term vision is to become the leading company in Sweden within renewable energy production. Aligera's portfolio currently includes 16 wholly or jointly owned wind turbines; representing a total effect of 38.5 MW and an annual production of 104 GWh. For more information, please visit www.aligera.se.



"Over the past years, Aligera has proven the potential of its business model which is to acquire already operating wind turbines that generate positive cash flow from day one," said Kristoffer Löfgren, CEO of Aligera. "The listing on Nasdaq First North will give us easier access to the capital markets, which is key to our continued growth."



"We welcome Aligera to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, senior vice president and head of European listings at Nasdaq. "The renewable energy sector is an interesting and rapidly growing field, and we look forward to supporting Aligera on its continued journey as a publicly traded company."



Aligera AB has appointed FNCA AB as the Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables clients to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 85 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,800 listed companies with a market value of $10.1 trillion and nearly 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 8 405 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612911