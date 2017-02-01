STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb.1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SSAB invites you to a presentation of the year-end report 2016 at 09.30am CET on Wednesday February 15, 2017. The report is scheduled for publication at 07.30am CET on the same day.

The year-end report 2016 will be presented by SSAB's President and CEO Martin Lindqvist, and CFO Håkan Folin. The press conference will be held in English and live webcast on SSAB's website www.ssab.com. It is also possible to participate in the briefing via telephone.

Venue and time of briefing: World Trade Center (WTC) Stockholm, Kungsbron 1, Conference room Manhattan, 09.30am CET.

Telephone numbers:

+46 8 505 564 74 (Sweden),

+44 203 364 5374 (UK),

+1 855 753 2230 (USA).

Link to webcast: Go to webcast

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Hillström, Head of IR,

per.hillstrom@ssab.com, +46 70 2952 912

Media: Viktoria Karsberg, Head of Corporate Communications,

viktoria.karsberg@ssab.com, +46 8 454 5734

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ssab/r/invitation-to-ssab-s-year-end-report-2016-results-briefing,c2178206

The following files are available for download: