Invitation to Telephone Conference Concerning Duni Year-end Report 1 January - 31 December 2016

Malmö, Sweden, 1 Feb 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Year-end report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Friday February 10. Telephone conference at 10.00 AM CET.

Telephone conference

The interim report will be presented on Friday, 10 February at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 8 566426 91.

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link:

http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1346078&s=1&k=18D2553F933A7F003A5255EDC3D732B8

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,200 employees in 19 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716.

CONTACT:

Additional information is provided by:

Mats Lindroth, CFO, +46 40 106200

e-mail mats.lindroth@duni.com

