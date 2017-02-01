Coinsilium Group Limited - Change of Auditors

1 February 2017

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

CHANGE OF AUDITORS

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain technology investment and development company, is pleased to announce that PKF Littlejohn LLP has been appointed as the Company's auditors.

Grant Thornton UK LLP, the outgoing auditors have confirmed that in accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006 there are no matters connected with them ceasing to hold office which they consider should be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the company.

Coinsilium Group Limited has effected this change in order to further reduce the Company's ongoing costs.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Notes to Editor

Coinsilium is a London-based blockchain technology focused investment and development company, supporting early-stage blockchain companies through investment, acceleration, development and education.

Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Coinsilium has a portfolio of interests in blockchain companies and offers a suite of services including accredited training & education, investment solutions, in-house development and other professional services to blockchain/fintech companies and major corporates eager to learn how blockchain technology can transform their business processes.

