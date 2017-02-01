

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares ticked higher on Wednesday, led by banks after Swiss private banking group Julius Baer Group reported better-than-expected full-year earnings.



The benchmark DAX was up 92 points or 0.79 percent at 11,626 in opening deals after tumbling 1.3 percent in the previous session.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank traded up more than 1 percent each.



Industrial conglomerate Siemens rallied 4.5 percent after raising its 2017 profit forecast.



Wacker Chemie shares fell 2.5 percent as the chemical firm reported a 21 percent decline in fiscal 2016 net profit.



