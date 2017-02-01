Capita plc - Directorate Change

1 February 2017

Board Appointment

Matthew Lester appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Capita plc

Capita plc ('Capita') announces the appointment of Matthew Lester as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 March 2017. Matthew will be appointed to the Nomination, Remuneration and Audit and Risk Committees on joining the Board. Matthew will also be appointed as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee once Paul Bowtell steps down from the Board on 31 May 2017.

Matthew is a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years of experience in senior finance roles. He is currently the Group Chief Financial Officer of Royal Mail plc and a Non-Executive Director of Man Group plc, where he is Chair of the Audit Committee.

Prior to his current roles, Matthew was Group CFO at ICAP plc, Group Finance Controller and Treasurer at Diageo plc and started his career in various corporate finance roles.

Andy Parker, Chief Executive of Capita, said: "Matthewbrings a wealth ofbusiness and financial strategy and managementexperience to Capita, gained fromthe Board and senior finance roles he has held across a broad range of leading quoted companies."

Sir Ian Powell, Chairman of Capita, said "We are delighted to welcome Matthew to the team. His skills and experience willadd further depth and strength to the Capita Boardand we very muchlook forward to his contribution."

The Board considers Matthew to be independent.

The Company has no further information to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13

of the UK Listing Authority Listing Rules.

