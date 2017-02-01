Traction Transformer (Onboard) Market Worth 724.2 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Traction Transformer (Onboard) Market by Rolling Stock (Electric Locomotives, High-speed Trains, Metros), Mounting Position (Underframe, Machine Room, Roof), Overhead Line Voltage, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to be valued at USD 724.2 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2016 and 2022.

The factors that are driving the growth of the market include the significant government funding for rail infrastructure development, shift toward low carbon rail transport, and liberalization of rail transport network.



"Traction transformer market for electric locomotives to hold the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period"

Electric locomotive is expected to lead the global traction transformer market between 2016 and 2022. The traction transformer market for electric locomotive is majorly driven by the large installed base for passenger and freight locomotives in Europe and APAC. The adoption of electric freight locomotives has grown considerably with the rising preference for moving goods by rail over road transportation due to the cost efficiency. Further, the rising population and increasing demand for transportation is expected to drive the growth of passenger locomotives, which would further increase the demand for traction transformers.

"Traction transformer market for machine room mounting to grow at a high rate between 2016 and 2022"

The traction transformer market for machine room mounting is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2016 and 2022. The machine room mounting of traction transformer is widely used in high-speed trains and electric locomotives. This type of mounting provides maximum flexibility and reliability in single and multiphase rail systems.

"APAC expected to lead the traction transformer market between 2016 and 2022"

The growth of the traction transformer market in APAC is majorly driven by freight locomotive, passenger locomotive, and high-speed trains. The increasing investment by countries such as China, Japan, and India for the development of new lines and expansion of existing lines is expected to create a great potential for the overall growth of the traction transformer market in APAC.

The major players operating in the traction transformer market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Alstom SA. (France), JST Transformateurs (France), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Emco Ltd. (India), Hind Rectifiers Ltd. (India), International Electric Co. Ltd. (Korea), Setrans Holding AS (France), and Wilson Transformer Company (Australia).

