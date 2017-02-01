Floreat Capital Markets Awarded "Aviation ABS Deal of the Year" by Global Transport Finance

LONDON, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Transport Finance has awarded Floreat Capital Markets Ltd. the "Aviation ABS deal of the year, Europe, Middle East, and Africa " for 2016. The first tranche of the USD 175m programme issued in December 2016 and was listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange - Euro MTF. The proceeds of the issuance were used to acquire a portfolio of A330 aircraft on lease to commercial airlines.

"We are very proud to be receiving the GTF award recognising the innovative structure and complex nature of the transaction. We believe this type of product is a first in Europe and see this award as a validation of our strategy of raising capital by bringing new concepts to aviation financing in general". Said Oumar Diallo, a partner at Floreat Capital Markets Ltd.

The GTF awards are well recognised in the industry and past winners of this category include Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and many other global institutions. The GTF awards are presented for the best deals in the aviation, airports, shipping, rail, road and legal transport finance markets each year.