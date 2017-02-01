STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As a consequence of the cancellation of 2,500,000 own shares, as announced yesterday, East Capital Explorer AB's (publ) total holding of its own shares per 31 January 2017 amounts to 158,979 shares. The Company's holding of own shares thereby corresponds to 0.62 percent of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in the Company.

The total number of outstanding shares, including repurchased, amounts to 25,661,563.

Contact information:

Mia Jurke, CEO, East Capital Explorer, +46 8-505-885-32

Lena Krauss, CFO and Head of Investor Relations, East Capital Explorer, +46-73988-44-66

About East Capital Explorer

East Capital Explorer AB (publ) is a Swedish investment company, offering unique investment opportunities in Eastern Europe, where the Baltic countries represent the company's largest investment region. The company primarily invests in unlisted assets within the private equity and real estate segments. East Capital Explorer's main investment theme is domestic growth and the company targets fast growing sectors such as Retail and Consumer goods, Financials and Real Estate. East Capital Explorer is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.

Listing: Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap - Ticker: ECEX - ISIN: SE0002158568 -

Reuters: ECEX.ST - Bloomberg: ECEX SS Equity

This information is information that East Capital Explorer AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:20 a.m. CET on 1 February 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/east-capital-explorer-ab/r/notification-of-major-holdings-of-own-shares,c2178290

The following files are available for download: