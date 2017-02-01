

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to a 6-day high of 1.2614 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2542.



The pound advanced to 0.8554 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8594.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound climbed to 2-day highs of 142.92 and 1.2483 from early lows of 141.66 and 1.2433, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.28 against the greenback, 0.84 against the euro, 147.00 against the yen and 1.27 against the franc.



