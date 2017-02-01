NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will traverse the entire continental United States. It is expected to be the most-witnessed eclipse in human history. In preparation, optics retailer B&H Photo launched a new Solar Eclipse 2017 web section where enthusiasts can shop for solar viewing equipment, learn the science behind the eclipse, and discover where the best viewing spots will be.

People from all over the world will be traveling to the United States -- particularly to locations within its path of totality -- to experience the eclipse. B&H implores of all eclipse fans -- first and foremost -- to secure proper eye protection, before planning anything else. Viewing the sun at any time before it is completely in the moon's shadow can cause irreparable eye damage. B&H offers a variety of Solar Eclipse Glasses to help viewers enjoy a safe and enjoyable viewing experience.

"Above all else, people need to protect their eyes," says Ben Bochner, a B&H optics sales manager. "It's been a lifetime since a solar eclipse has garnered this much attention, and unfortunately, many people will not be prepared. At the bare minimum, solar eclipse glasses are a must."

The eclipse's path of totality goes through 12 states, including Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wyoming. The central latitudes of these states will allow Americans living in the northern and southern states relatively easy access to the path of totality. To view all of the cities that the total eclipse will pass through, click here. For a more specific guide about where to view, check out https://www.greatamericaneclipse.com/best-places-to-view/.

In addition to solar eclipse glasses, enthusiasts can enjoy a more intense experience with Solar Binoculars and Solar Telescopes. For those who want to photograph the event, Solar Filters are a must-have to prevent damaging the camera's imaging sensor.

"After eye safety comes equipment safety," Bochner says. "Using a regular lens to photograph the sun is a good way to ruin an expensive camera. Solar filters will allow photographers to produce stunning images while keeping their equipment safe."

For more information about the eclipse, check out the B&H Solar Eclipse 2017 web section.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/solar-observing/ci/33818/N/3583558376

About B&H Photo Video, Pro Audio

As the world's largest source of photography, video, pro audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Latest Trending Technologies

Gaming Laptops: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/gaming-notebooks/ci/24610/N/3670569600

Virtual Reality: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/360-spherical-virtual-reality-production/ci/29185/N/3705627361

Drones: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/drones-aerial-photography/ci/27989/N/3765401970

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round in the camera kiosks at B&H. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest technology gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128981/Images/BHPhoto-north-american-2017-solar-eclipse-d6dea8b743ff9c1db405900de35d8c31.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128981/Images/BHPhoto-solar-eclipse-usa-2017-e2f723eb1338936b8fa2dfd119b79b27.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128981/Images/usa-2017-aug-21-total-solar-eclipse-01b-xavier-m-j-5f737b84717e8c0d8a3bf41d4742eb55.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128981/Images/mw1b7r8qvnvcrp11f1t9d1v5g4h02-ff3dbdfc2fd0bda48b273bd55a2ff6a0.gif

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128981/Images/BHPhoto_solar-anatomy-mos-orig_full-fcc97610dce3b97da1399894a8173099.jpg

Embedded Video Available: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmN6pBEfSIQ