Lombard Capital PLC - Issue of Equity

1 February 2017

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Exercise of options and change in substantial shareholding

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard" or "the Company") announce that they have received notice from a holder of options over 350,000 Ordinary Shares (the "Options") to exercise their options at 4.5p per share.

As a result, the board has resolved to issue 350,000 Ordinary Shares to the Option holder, Sir Michael Marshall.

On 1 December 2015, the Company announced that it granted options for a total of 700,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") representing approximately 31 per cent of the Company's issued ordinary share capital at the time of the grant, at an exercise price of 4.5 pence per share. The options were granted equally (350,000 each with a total exercise price of £13,160 per Director) to the Directors at that time, N B Fitzpatrick and G Jones, and vested immediately on grant.

They were not subject to any performance conditions and lapse 7 years from the date of grant.

The options held by N B Fitzpatrick and G Jones were subsequently reassigned to Merico Financial Inc. and D W Grierson respectively. D W Grierson is a director of the company. Merico Financial Inc subsequently assigned the 350,000 options it held to Sir Michael Marshall.

The 350,000 options held by D W Grierson have not been exercised and remain outstanding.

As a result of the exercise of the Options the Company now has 3,325,514 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Company has also been notified, on 29 January 2017, that Sir Michael Marshall disposed of 265,000 Ordinary Shares on 11 January 2017 and 240,000 Ordinary Shares on 18 January 2017. As a result of this disposal and of the exercise of the Options Sir Michael Marshall now owns 350,687 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 10.5% of the entire issued share capital.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

