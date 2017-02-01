Marel will release the company's consolidated financial statement for 2016 after market closing on February 8, 2017. Marel hf. invites market participants and investors to a meeting where the financial results for 2016 will be presented by Arni Oddur Thordarson, CEO, and Linda Jonsdottir, CFO.



The presentation will be held on Thursday, February 9, at 8:30 am (GMT), at the company's headquarters, Austurhraun 9, Gardabaer.



Please note that the meeting will also be webcast.: www.marel.com/webcast



Breakfast will be served from 8:00 am.