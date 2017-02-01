Apetit Plc, Stock Exchange Release, February 1, 2017 at 12:15 p.m. Apetit Plc (Business ID 0197395-5) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act according to which the holding of EM Group Oy (Business ID 2778547-7) in Apetit Plc has decreased below 5 per cent on January 30, 2017.



Em Group Oy's position according to the notification:



% of shares and voting Total number of rights shares and voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on the date on 3,395 % of shares and 214 520 which treshold was crossed or 3,459 % of voting reached rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous notification 4,978 % of shares and 5,072 % of voting rights --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:



A: shares and voting rights



Class/type of shares, Number of % of shares and voting rights ISIN code shares and voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct Indire Direct Indire ct ct -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- APETI (FI0009003503) 214520 - 3,395 % of shares and 3,459 % of - voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 214520 3,395 % of shares and 3,459 % of voting rights --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Apetit Plc has a total of 6,317,576 shares, one series of shares, and each share carries one vote. The company has in its possession a total of 116,805 of its own shares. These treasury shares represent 1.8% of the company's total number of shares. The company's treasury shares carry no voting or dividend rights.



Apetit Plc



Mikko Merisaari Manager, Communications and IR



For more information, please contact Mikko Merisaari, Manager, Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 402 4041, mikko.merisaari@apetit.fi



Copies to: Nasdaq Helsinki Main media www.apetitgroup.fi