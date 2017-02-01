

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rallied in early trade Wednesday as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data helped lift oil and mining stocks. U.K. and Eurozone manufacturing data also painted a positive picture of regional economies.



Activity in the U.K. manufacturing sector expanded in January for the sixth straight month, the latest data from Markit revealed, with a final PMI score of 55.9, down from a previously revised 56.1 reading, matching forecasts.



Eurozone manufacturing sector expanded more than initially estimated in January to the strongest level in sixty-nine months, final data from IHS Markit showed. The corresponding PMI climbed to 55.2 from 54.9 in December.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 66 points or 0.93 percent at 7,165 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent on Tuesday on growing worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto climbed 1-2 percent while energy major Tullow Oil advanced 1.8 percent and Royal Dutch Shell added half a percent.



Drugmakers AstraZeneca, Shire and Hikma Pharma rallied 2-3 percent after Trump on Tuesday played a balancing act between controlling prices and loosening regulations.



Shares of TalkTalk Telecom, a telecom and internet services provider, soared 7 percent. The company announced that Chief Executive Dido Harding will step down after seven years in the position.



Rolls-Royce Holdings advanced 1.5 percent and Smiths Group rose 2 percent on brokerage upgrades.



Brewer Diageo gained half a percent after announcing plans to open a Guinness brewery and visitor center in the U.S.



Telecoms giant BT Group rose over 2 percent after its network division appointed two members to its independent board.



