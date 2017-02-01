Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2017) - Makena Resources Inc. (TSXV: MKN) (FSE: A1KB6R) (OTCBB: CANSF) (the "Company" or "Makena") is pleased to report results of the 2016 drilling at the Clone Gold property located 20 km southeast of Stewart in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia.

Assays are as follows:

Drill

Hole Interval

(metres) Length

(metres) Gold

(g/t) CL16-01* 46.33 to 52.76 6.43 17.83 CL10-02 81.08 to 86.26 5.18 3.77 CL10-03 31.39 to 32.30 0.91 28.05 CL10-04 8.23 to 14.94 6.71 2.53

24.69 to 26.21 1.52 16.84 CL10-05 17.37 to 19.81 2.44 3.51 CL16-07 13.41 to 20.42 7.01 10.38

*Previously reported

The mineralized intercepts exhibit distinctive signs of hydrothermal brecciation, with gold occurring as fine disseminations localized within intensely chloritized, highly silicified semi-massive to massive hematite-specularite.

The last five holes of the seven-hole program were spotted at the southeastern end of a local widening in the H-1 structure from which several multi-ounce gold shipments have been taken in the past. About a hundred meters to the southeast, the first two holes of the program were drilled below a trench excavated in 1995 which returned a grade of 11.65 g/t gold and 0.18% cobalt across 9.0 metres. True widths of the intervals are not known. No significant cobalt values were encountered in the holes.

The Clone gold and gold-cobalt bearing shear zones were first discovered in 1995. Since that date almost $6 million has been spent exploring a series of occurrences lying along a 2km package of volcanic and sedimentary rocks. The so-called Main Zone, situated in the southeast portion of this system, has produced elevated gold grades both in trenches and in diamond drill core.

Quality control procedures in place include the field insertion of blanks and standards into the sample stream. Analytical work was done by Pioneer Laboratories of Richmond, BC, an accredited facility. Gold was analyzed by 30 gram fire assay with AA finish. The Qualified Person for this news release is Dino Cremonese, P.Eng.

Contact Information

Tel: 1.604.685.5150

Fax: 1(604) 689-1733

"Negar Adam"

President

