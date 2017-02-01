Zurich (ots) -



New media service for young and digital affine audience / Following Poland, Serbia and Slovakia, NOIZZ launches in Germany on 1st February



On Wednesday, 1st February 2017, BILD and Ringier Axel Springer Media are bringing a new digital media service to the German market. NOIZZ reports in a contemporary, personal and surprising way about everything that moves its urban and digitally networked target group: from fashion and lifestyle to street art and Hip Hop right up to politics and society. NOIZZ does this by appealing to its audience where the users are at home: on their smartphones and on social media with texts, images and videos.



NOIZZ is launched in Germany as a cooperation between BILD and Ringier Axel Springer Media. Since November 2015 NOIZZ operates successfully in Poland and since 2016 also in Serbia and Slovakia, in the meantime reaching 7.5 million users per month.



Manuel Lorenz from the "Team New Platforms" at BILD will lead the editorial team. Support for the editorial team comes from young journalists of the Axel Springer Academy. The editorial offerings will be added with guest contributions by bloggers and influencers.



Stefan Betzold, Managing Director at BILD Digital: "NOIZZ is aimed at a generation that does define itself by lifestyle: networked, urban, loud and always on the lookout for something new."



Jovan Protic, Digital Publishing Director at Ringier Axel Springer Media AG: "Through our cooperation with BILD we can continue the success story of NOIZZ and thereby gradually develop its service into a European media brand."



Media Impact is responsible for the marketing of NOIZZ in Germany and will focus on native campaigns and far-reaching influencer concepts.



About Ringier Axel Springer Media AG



Ringier Axel Springer Media AG was founded in 2010 by the Swiss Ringier AG and the German Axel Springer SE and bundles the activities of both shareholders in Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates in the growth markets of Poland, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia with a broad range of media services, comprising more than 160 digital and print offerings. The company's registered offices are in Zurich and it employs a total of about 3000 employees.



