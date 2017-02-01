GABV Welcomes Three New Member Banks Committed to bankingonvalues

ZEIST, The Netherlands, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), a network of the world's leading values-based banks, in the last quarter welcomed three new members to its community. With the new members, the Global Alliance is now bigger than ever before - 39 members and 4 partners coming from all around the world. We are continuing our work and a shared mission to use finance to deliver sustainable economic, social and environmental development, with a focus on helping individuals fulfil their potential and build stronger communities.

The newest members to join the Global Alliance and the Movement bankingonvalues include: Cooperativa Abaco http://www.abaco.com.pe (Perú), MagNet Hungarian Community Bank http://www.magnetbank.hu/en (Hungary), and Teachers Mutual Bank Limited http://www.tmbank.com.au (Australia).

Dr Marcos Eguiguren, Executive Director, GABV on welcoming the three new members said, "I am proud and honoured to welcome the three new banks coming from three different continents into our family. The Global Alliance, with each new member, is stronger, is more geographically balanced and has a wider reach than ever before. We must join our forces, learn and support each other. We must continue to be more proactive in fulfilling our goals of advancing positive change in the banking sector. Each member brings a unique perspective and expertise on how to use finance to create positive economic, social and environmental impact for the individuals, organisations and communities they serve. The Global Alliance is proud to be able to support and build bridges between the member banks who are working to make a positive change in the world. Only together we will be able to deliver on our mission to put banking back in service of people, the economy and the environment."

The Global Alliance will continue to work on expanding its reach to new countries, supporting new members and actively promoting banking on values and the BankingOnValues movement.



The Global Alliance for Banking on Values is a not-for-profit organisation and independent network of banks and banking cooperativeswith a shared mission to use finance to deliver sustainable economic, social and environmental development. Founded in 2009, the GABV comprises 39 financial institutions and four strategic partners operating in countries across Asia, Africa, Australia, Latin America, North America and Europe. Collectively we serve more than 24 million customers, hold up to $110 billion USD of combined assets under management, and we are supported by more than 42,000 co-workers.

