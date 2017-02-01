sprite-preloader
WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.02.2017 | 11:27
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 1

TR-1 (i) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

Baring Emerging Europe PLC

2. Reason for the notificationState
Yes/No
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the
acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify): Reduction in company's issued share capital

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligationLazard Asset Management LLC
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)Bank of New York, Inc - Global Custody
JP Morgan Chase - Swift
Mellon Trust
Northern Trust Co
Bank of New York, Inc - Dir Personal
State Street Bank - Master Tr - ETC
State Street Bank - Custody Master Trust
5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed
or reached if different)		31 January 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified :01 February 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:Decrease from 10% to 9%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares
if possible using the ISIN CODE		Situation previous to
the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering
transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights
Number
of
shares		Number of voting
rights		Percentage of voting
rights
Direct
Indirect
DirectIndirect
GB00322733431,718,1151,457,0909.188%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date		Exercise/Conversion
Period		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the instrument
is exercised/converted		% of voting
rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrumentExercise priceExpiration dateExercise / Conversion periodNumber of voting
rights instrument refers to		% of voting rights
NominalDelta

Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights% of voting rights
1,457,0909.188%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are
effectively held, if applicable:

Lazard Asset Management LLC controls all the voting rights held of this issuer.

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Legal & Compliance Department
15. Contact telephone number :0207 448 2085

© 2017 PR Newswire