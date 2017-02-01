

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British manufacturing growth remained strong at the start of the year despite record input cost inflation, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procure showed Wednesday.



The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector eased to 55.9 in January from December's two-and-a-half year high of 56.1. The score was in line with economists' expectations.



A PMI reading above 50 suggests expansion in the sector and the figure has been above this level for six months.



Factory output growth was the fastest in 32 months and the latest expansion was underpinned by a solid increase in new order intakes. New business growth moderated after a high in the previous month.



New order growth was largely led by demand from the domestic market, while the increase in foreign bookings slowed. Improving global market conditions and the weak sterling exchange rate supported export market gains.



Producers of intermediate, investment and consumer goods reported strong growth in output and new orders.



Input prices rose at the fastest pace in the survey's 25-year long history, led by the weak sterling exchange rate and higher commodity prices.



Selling prices sharply climbed on the back of improved pricing power and efforts to pass on part of the increase in costs.



Employment in the manufacturing sector grew for the sixth successive month in January, but the pace was slower than the previous month. Job creation was faster at small-and-medium enterprises, while it grew modestly at larger producers.



Companies were also more optimistic regarding output growth in one year's time. Confidence rose to an eight-month high with nearly 51 percent of respondents expecting output to rise in next 12 months due to new market opportunities and planned product launches.



'With cost pressures increasingly feeding though to higher selling prices at factories, it looks inevitable that consumer price inflation will rise further in coming months,' IHS Markit economist Rob Dobson said.



'The question is whether increased cost inflationary pressure will act as a drag on manufacturing growth going forward.'



