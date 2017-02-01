Capital for Colleagues plc - Social Stock Exchange Investor Conference

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: ISDX / Sector: Investment

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that the Company is presenting today at the Social Stock Exchange's annual Investor Conference. At the Conference, which is designed to highlight the Social Stock Exchange and its members to an audience of impact investors, Capital for Colleagues will explain the rationale behind its strategy of investing in EOBs and its intention to raise additional funds in due course, so that the Company can take full advantage of the many opportunities available in the EOB sector.

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector. The Company has a clear strategy aimed at investing in, advising and growing established, mainly UK-based, EOBs as well as assisting companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, providing the capital and advice to help them achieve their objectives.

Capital for Colleagues has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and identify and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.