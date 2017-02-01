The 18% cut to Enphase Energy's global workforce announced yesterday is primarily going to impact staff at the firm's Petaluma, California headquarters, pv magazine understands.

While there will be some jobs losses across other portions of Enphase's global network, the bulk of the 75 positions to be lost will be at the firm's HQ. Having endured a tough financial climate in 2016, despite lowering the cost of its microinverter by 19%, Enphase has begun to make structural and marketing changes with an eye on moving with the changing industry landscape.

This strategy, believes IHS Markit solar research manager Cormac Gilligan, could serve Enphase well in the longer term as microinverter prices decrease globally by around 15% CAGR between now and 2020, falling to $0.19 per watt.

"In recent weeks, these price pressures have continued following the release of SolarEdge's ...

