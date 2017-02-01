sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.02.2017 | 11:41
PR Newswire

CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST LIMITED - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, February 1

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights

Announcement of voting rights in conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R.

The issued share capital of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited ('the Company') comprises 92,111,204 ordinary shares of no par value, each with voting rights.

Accordingly, the above figure of 92,111,204 represents the Company's total voting rights, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

1 February 2017


